Father killed on I-95 was working overtime to provide for family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Two-year-old Jonah may not understand the tragedy his family is going, but his grandmother said he helps keep them calm.

“His two-year-old son looks just like him” says Danita Warden.

Her son, 25-year-old son Dustin Warden, was killed Saturday morning along Interstate 95 in Prince George County.

Dustin, a VDOT contractor, was struck by a south bound car when he was setting up a mobile work zone.

His mother said that he loved the work he was doing.

“This was his first chance to become a real man, he was proud of his job, proud of his family, proud of his son,” she said.

Dustin’s girlfriend Jaimie Ray, the mother of his child, called him a great father.

“…Oh my god, he loved Jonah…more than anything in the world, he would do anything for that child,” Jaimie Ray said.

That included working six days a week if needed.

“He loved working overtime and caring for his family,” Jaimie Ray said.

Saturday morning Dustin was outside of his work vehicle along I-95 near the 35 mile marker.

Virginia State Police said a driver looked down, took her eyes off the road, and fatally struck Warden. She has been charged with reckless driving.

Dustin’s family said they have fond memories to help keep him alive in their hearts.

“Dustin was full of life,” Danita said. “Dustin loved to live life, didn’t matter how much he had in his pocket, it didn’t matter who was around, but he wanted to live life to the fullest, every day.”

Dustin’s sister has set up a Gofundme account to help pay for funeral expenses and any remaining money will go to his son. Click here to help.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing .