Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash fatal crash on Interstate 95 in the City of Richmond.

Virginia State Police said at approximately 9:33 p.m. troopers responded to the crash on southbound I-95, south of exit 75.

“The investigation, at present, reveals the presumed driver (sole occupant) is confirmed deceased, said State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said.

No other details have been released at this time. Police said the investigation is in its earliest stages and is ongoing.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

VDOT says motorists can expect delays near mile marker 75 on I-95 south. The South left shoulder, left lane, and center lanes are closed.