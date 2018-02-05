Buttery Smooth & Decadent Avocado Chocolate Mousse

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Scott Hoyland joined us in the studio and whipped up an avocado chocolate mousse. This quick and easy recipe is the perfect sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.
AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE©
by Chef Scott Hoyland
(serves 4)
Ingredients
1/2 cup Semi Sweet Swiss Chocolate
4 ea Ripe Avocados (7-8 oz each)
2 Tbsp Vanilla Extract
1/2 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
1 pinch Fine Sea Salt
1/2 cup Agave Syrup
Directions
Melt the chocolate in a sauce pan over a double boiler until chocolate is melted. Add the sugar and
stir until sugar is melted and incorporated. Set double boiler insert aside to cool slightly. When the
pan of melted chocolate is warm to the touch, combine the remaning ingredients in the food processor
and add the warm chocolate.
Mix the ingredients in the food processor, scraping down the sides as needed, until the mixture is
smooth and creamy. Transfer the mousse to a large piping bag and pipe the mousse into cups. Chill
in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.