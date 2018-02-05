Buttery Smooth & Decadent Avocado Chocolate Mousse

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Scott Hoyland joined us in the studio and whipped up an avocado chocolate mousse. This quick and easy recipe is the perfect sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.

http://www.culturecafeva.com​

AVOCADO CHOCOLATE MOUSSE©

by Chef Scott Hoyland

(serves 4)

Ingredients

1/2 cup Semi Sweet Swiss Chocolate

4 ea Ripe Avocados (7-8 oz each)

2 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1 pinch Fine Sea Salt

1/2 cup Agave Syrup

Directions

Melt the chocolate in a sauce pan over a double boiler until chocolate is melted. Add the sugar and

stir until sugar is melted and incorporated. Set double boiler insert aside to cool slightly. When the

pan of melted chocolate is warm to the touch, combine the remaning ingredients in the food processor

and add the warm chocolate.

Mix the ingredients in the food processor, scraping down the sides as needed, until the mixture is

smooth and creamy. Transfer the mousse to a large piping bag and pipe the mousse into cups. Chill

in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.