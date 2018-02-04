× Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver near the campus of VCU early Sunday morning.

Campus police received a report of a sexual battery that occurred in a vehicle between the 1100 block of West Cary Street and the 1100 block of West Marshall Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. The survivor of the attack reported that during the course of her ride, the male Uber driver grabbed her hand and forced it down the front of his pants. He then touched her breast on the outside of her clothing before dropping her off at her destination.

Police are currently looking for the driver, who is described as a Middle Eastern male driving a silver 4 door Toyota sedan with an Uber sticker on the window.

The investigation is ongoing.