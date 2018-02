RICHMOND, Va. – Police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man on Richmond’s East End Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of North 30th Street just after 8:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The man told officers he knew the woman who stabbed him and police issued a warrant for her arrest.