Wintry mix possible in some areas Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread some rain into the region by late Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough north and west of Richmond to allow for a brief period of a wintry mix.

Snow could mix with sleet and then change to freezing rain for a few hours as temperatures hold in the low to mid 30s. Some slick spots will be possible. This mix will transition to just plain rain Sunday afternoon.

Areas near and west of I-81 will see snow and a wintry mix the longest, and minor accumulations are possible there. One computer model shows the potential for some icing:

There will be a big spread in temperatures Sunday afternoon. Cold air will be wedged against the east side of the mountains, and this will area will have highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Away from that wedge of cold air, highs will be near 60° in southeastern Virginia.

Periods of rain will affect the Commonwealth Sunday afternoon, and over one-half inch of rain is possible.

Rain will exit Sunday evening. It will be dry Monday and Tuesday before another chance of rain on Wednesday.

