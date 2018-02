Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Crews battled a brush fire along the Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.

The roadway’s right and center lanes near Belmont Road were closed while crews knocked out the flames just before 4 p.m.

All lanes had reopened by 5:30 p.m.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.