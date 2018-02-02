× Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Black History Month

RICHMOND, Va. —

This February, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presents an eclectic mix of programs to recognize and celebrate Black History Month. From talks by noted African American artists such as Chester Higgins and performances by acclaimed Black singers and musicians such as Desiree Roots and Claves Unidos, to updates on the museum’s important conservation work on objects in the African collection, VMFA is taking a broad and comprehensive look at the contributions of African and African American art.

VMFA After Hours Dance Party with Kelli Lemon, DJ Lonnie B and Legacy Band on Saturday, 2/3

Desiree Roots performing, FREE, on Thursday, 2/8

Artist/Photographer, Chester Higgins talk on Friday, 2/16

National African-American Read-In featuring community leaders as readers, FREE, on Thursday, 2/22

For more information, call 804-340-1400 or visit www.vmfa.museum.