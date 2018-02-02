VCU falls to Rhode Island 81-68

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Friday night's sportscast.....

Justin Tillman scored 22 points and Sean Mobley added 15 more, but it wasn't enough to stop A-10 leading Rhode Island's now 14 game winning streak as Rhody remained unbeated in conference with an 81-68 win.

E.C. Matthews led URI with 18 and Jared Terrell added 16, while Rhody outrebounded VCU 47-31 and had a 26-6 advantage in second chance points.

Next up for VCU is a road trip across town to Richmond where they will take on the Spiders next Wednesday night.

As for Richmond, they host George Mason Saturday afternoon, and will be looking to stop a 5 game slide against the Patriots.

In the East End, Varina improves to 17-2 overall with a 63-41 win over Highland Springs