Police: Man hit, killed in Chesterfield was lying in the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 46-year-old man killed after he was hit hit by a car in Chesterfield County late Thursday night.

It happened in the 14600 block of Jeff Davis Highway around 11 p.m.

Police said Ronald R. Estes Jr. had been walking south on Jefferson Davis before he was struck.

"The investigation indicates that Estes was lying in the road’s southbound lane when he was struck by a Toyota sedan," Elizabeth Caroon with Chesterfield Police said.

Police said Estes, of the 14200 block of Maria Drive in Chesterfield, died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, officials said.

Police said their investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

37.323750 -77.405614