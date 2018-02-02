RICHMOND, Va. – Teen Prodigy, Elijah Coles-Brown has made a name for himself as both a social activist and dynamic speaker. His motto is “unlimited possibilities, when you read, dream and imagine.” Elijah’s “Dreamers Imagine” productions company will present the “Freedom Day” fundraiser Saturday, Febraury 3rd at 5pm at the 31st Street Baptist Church. Elijah talks about why this is an important project that he currently serves as the Executive Producer.

For More information visit: www.dreamersimagine.com