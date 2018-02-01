Get CBS 6 News updates on your Amazon Alexa device

You can now get news and weather Flash Briefings from CBS 6 News and WTVR.com on your Amazon devices.
- Go to alexa.amazon.com in a web browser or open the Amazon Alexa app on your Android or iOS device
- Next go to Settings, then “Flash Briefing”
- Then click “Get more Flash Briefing” content
- Scroll to search for WTVR CBS 6 Richmond
- Finally, click on the link for the feed and then choose “Enable Skill” to add CBS 6 News updates to your Flash Briefing
Flash Briefings are updated three times a day (morning, afternoon and evening) weekdays and twice daily (morning and evening) on Saturday and Sunday. You’ll hear a news briefing followed by a weather update from a CBS 6 meteorologist. [Click here to listen to our latest Flash Briefing.]
And for continuous breaking news and weather updates as well as exclusive stories you’ll only find on WTVR.com, download the CBS 6 News App for your Android or iOS device.
- WTVR CBS 6 News App — Android
- WTVR CBS 6 Weather App — Android
- WTVR CBS 6 News App — iPhone and iPad App
- WTVR CBS 6 Weather App — iPhone and iPad App
