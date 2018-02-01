× Perfect Combination: Chocolate & Peanut Butter

RICHMOND, Va – “Big Herm’s” baking partner, “Sweet” Leanne Fletcher passed along her recipe for a rich and delicious chocolate peanut butter bar cake. You can see more of Leanne’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen located at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or go to http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com​

Sweet Leanne’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar Cake

Ingredients

30 Nutty Butter cookies

4 tablespoons butter (melted)

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 8-ounce container Cool Whip

1 3.9-ounce package instant chocolate Jello-O Pudding Mix

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup milk chocolate & peanut butter chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Finely crush all the cookies.

In a medium bowl, mix together the melted butter and crushed cookies.

Press into an ungreased 8 X 8-inch baking dish.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Completely cool crust down.

In a medium bowl mix the package of pudding with the milk. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and peanut butter together.

Fold in 1 cup of the Cool Whip and mix until well blended.

Spread the chocolate pudding over the cooled crust.

Next layer the cream cheese mixture over the pudding layer.

Spread remaining Cool Whip over the cream cheese mixture.

Refrigerate for at least two hours.

Sprinkle chocolate / peanut butter chips over the top just before serving.​