Man wanted in Richmond and Chesterfield arrested at Stafford traffic stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted on six felony charges out of Richmond and Chesterfield has been arrested after a traffic stop in Stafford County.

A Stafford deputy initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle swerving on Interstate 95 north near mile marker 143.1.

Deputies say that’s when the suspect gave them a fake name.

The deputy discovered the information was false and identified the driver as Darryl Maxie Outen, 36, of Chesterfield.

Outen told the deputy he gave false identification to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 36-year-old was wanted on three felony charges out of Chesterfield, which include 2 counts of petit larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. He was also wanted on three felony charges out of Richmond.

When they searched his car, deputies say they discovered a controlled substance. Deputies say he admitted to law enforcement that the prescription medication did not belong to him.

He was charged in Stafford with possession of controlled substances, false identity to a law enforcement officer, an identity theft violation, and a traffic lane violation.

Records show that Outen was also arrested in Chicago in July 2015 on an outstanding warrant.

Outen has been transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.