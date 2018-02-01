× Police: Brunswick man killed girlfriend, stabbed her daughter

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A White Plains man was charged with the stabbing death of his girlfriend. For now Kristian Travis Jewett, 36, was charged with malicious wounding, however the Brunswick County Sheriff said charges associated with the death of Donna Collins were pending.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Collins’ Elam Road home early Tuesday morning, January 30, after someone called 911 and reported two women had been stabbed.

“Deputies, along with emergency medical personnel, arrived on scene and identified the victims to be Donna Collins, 42, of White Plains, Virginia and her daughter Tracey Collins, 23, of Orange, Virginia,” Brunswick Sheriff Brian Roberts said. “Tracey Collins was treated and released for serious but non-life-threatening injuries; however, Donna Collins was transported via helicopter to [VCU Medical Center] in Richmond, Virginia where she subsequently died from her injuries.”

Jewett is being held, without bond, at Meherrin River Regional Jail.

Sheriff Roberts the stabbing was the first “unlawful death of a person” in Brunswick since January 2011.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.