Couple to open Hanover taphouse

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A pair of first-time restaurant owners has chosen familiar territory from which to launch their new venture.

Industrial Taphouse is preparing to take over the former O’Banks restaurant location in the Air Park Shopping Center at 10392 Leadbetter Road, in the Kings Charter section of Hanover County.

“We saw the opportunity and we took a leap of faith,” said Sarah Chapman, who will co-own the restaurant with husband Jeremy. “The surrounding area has a lot of businesses and new homes nearby. We felt that there needed to be more options.”

The restaurant, which will feature 20 beers on tap, is targeting a March opening. It will take up 3,750 square feet, seating about 140 people, including 32 patio seats.

This is the first restaurant the Chapmans have collectively owned and operated and they have tapped into some family connections to get it off the ground.

