Goldfish Swim School to replace shuttered West End Martin's store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A national swim school chain has taken the plunge into the Richmond market.

Goldfish Swim School opens its first local aquatic facility Thursday in the former Martin’s building at 9782 Gayton Road in the Gayton Crossing Shopping Center.

The 10,000-square-foot former grocery space now houses a pool heated to 90 degrees where 30-minute classes are held for child swimmers ages 4 months to 12 years, along with a recreational swim team for kids aged 5 to 12.

The West End space is split between the pool area and a colorfully painted viewing area for parents. It employs a staff of 19 and has a 4-to-1 student-teacher ratio.

