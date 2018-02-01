Fun Times in the Kitchen with “Big Herm”

RICHMOND, Va – #Illegalthursday just got a little sweeter when Big Herm prepared his bacon wrapped brown sugar chicken in the kitchen with Greg and Jessica. Big Herm’s kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond. You can see more at http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com.

BIG HERM’S BROWN SUGAR BACON WRAPPED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:

2/3 cup brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cajun

3 tablespoon oil

6 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

12 slices bacon

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl add the brown sugar, garlic, salt, pepper and cajun

Mix until combined.

Coat the chicken with ½ of the brown sugar mixture.

In large skillet add oil and heat on med-high

Sear each piece of chicken for 2-3 mins on each side.

Remove chicken

Wrap each piece of chicken with two slices of bacon

Place back into pan and place remaining brown sugar mixture on top

Cook at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through and browned.