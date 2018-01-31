Man charged with murder in South Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with a November homicide in South Richmond.

Domencio A. Singletary, 23, of the 700 block of East 18th Street, was arrested in December and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of the felony.

Last week, he was indicted for first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting death of 26-year-old Devon C. Falconer.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they located Falconer, 26 inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second adult male victim arrived at Chippenham Hospital by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the two shootings are related.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip.