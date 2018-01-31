Firefighters discover puppies under burned home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — Four puppies pulled from the crawlspace of a burned home seem to be safe and sound.

Cumberland Volunteer Firefighters discovered the puppies after extinguishing flames inside the burning Stoney Point Mill Lane home before sunrise Tuesday.

“We heard a noise in the crawl space [during salvage and overhaul operations],” Cumberland Volunteer Fire Capt. Ben Pfeiffer. “So we went under the house and got them.”

The family that owned the pups escaped the burning home before firefighters arrived.

They were unharmed.

The dogs seemed unharmed too, Pfeiffer added.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews from Powhatan County and Cartersville assisted in putting out the fire.

