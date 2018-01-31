Water main break floods Chesterfield roads, yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A water main break that flooded the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Cogbill Road in Chesterfield has been contained.

Yards were flooded and drivers were forced to find an alternative route after the water main broke around 9 a.m.

The Chesterfield County Utilities Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation worked together to clear the area.

Crews on scene told CBS 6 News that bitterly cold temperatures could have contributed to the break.

The water main break has since been shut off and was no longer affecting traffic.