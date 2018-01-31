Rainbow cookies handed out during #10KLoveWeek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K sponsored by Kroger is just over two months away and race organizers are celebrating everyone's love of the event during "10K Love Week.”

Organizers are spreading joy about the race and how it brings the community together by dropping off Ukrop's beloved rainbow cookies around town.

And if you spot someone with a “10K Love Week” cookie box, you could win a prize if you share it online.

“If you see anybody with rainbow cookies and 10K love week make sure you use the #10KLoveWeek and post some pictures, you'll be entered in to win a prize,” Sports Backers’ Meghan Keogh said.

That prize will be given away at the end of the week.

If you have not registered for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K, the price increases at midnight from $35 for adults to $40.

The race is Saturday, April 14.