× Varina High School locked down after lunch period fight

VARINA, Va. — Varina High School was placed on lock down Tuesday afternoon following a fight inside the eastern Henrico high school.

The fight, according to a school spokesperson, happened during a lunch period.

“With the assistance of Henrico Police, the situation has calmed and our instructional day is continuing on schedule,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said. “The lockdown, however, remains in effect so that the school can support those students who need assistance.”

Crime Insider sources indicated police used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Henrico Police have not yet commented on the situation.

“We will continue to address the matter directly with the students involved, the school will be making direct contact with their families,” Jenks continued.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.