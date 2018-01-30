Man and woman injured in Ashland double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- A man and woman have been transported to the hospital with injuries after a double shooting at an Ashland apartment Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Misty Pines Townhouses and Apartments, near Arlington and S Taylor Streets.

Upon arrival, a male and female were found with a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting. No details about the suspect have been released at this time.

The Ashland Police Department and Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.