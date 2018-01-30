× Local hospitals change visitation guidelines during deadly flu season

RICHMOND, Va. —With two deaths attributed to the flu over the weekend in Virginia, and many more weeks predicted to come in the flu season, hospitals and health systems are putting some guidelines in place for visitation.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, hospitals and health systems that are members of the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition are updating their visitation guidelines to protect patients, visitors and health care providers during flu season.

VCU Health System facilities, Bon Secours, HCA Virginia, Southside Regional Medical Center, Centra Southside Community Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center are limiting visitors in patient care areas to include only healthy adults who are 18 years or older, and no more than two adults per patient at one time.

The guidelines apply to visitors, and do not affect children who need to be hospitalized.

In close collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the limitations are implemented in years when the flu is a widespread concern. Signs at entryways to the health system facilities will alert the public of the limited-visitation policy.