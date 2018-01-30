× Driver, students taken to hospital after King George school bus rear-ended

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Multiple injuries have been reported after a King George County school bus was rear-ended by a large box truck Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 8000 block of James Madison Parkway.

The school bus was offloading kids with its lights on, when it was struck from behind, causing the bus to overturn, according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Keeli Hill.

Multiple students have been transported to the hospital, either by ambulance or by their parents.

“The children have been evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and some have been transported for treatment of minor injuries,” said Sgt. Hill.

The driver of both vehicles have been transported by Med Flight to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police on scene estimated that around 10 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

