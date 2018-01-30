× Missing woman, found in I-64 ditch, dies at hospital

POQUOSON, Va. — A missing Poquoson woman, found Monday in a ditch off Interstate 64, has died, according to Poquoson Police.

Kathleen Ann Diggs, 65, was reported missing January 25.

“Virginia State Police Communications Center received a call of a woman lying face down in a ditch along the entrance ramp to Interstate 64 from Hampton Roads Center Parkway. A passerby observed the woman lying in the ditch and contacted Thomas Nelson Community College Police Department,” a Poquoson Police spokesperson said. “[Diggs] was incoherent and was experiencing difficulty in breathing at the time she was located. She was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where she later died.”

Diggs, police said, allegedly suffered from bipolar disorder.

There was no indication of traumatic injury, police said about Diggs’ condition.