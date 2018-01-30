× School bus hits student outside Freeman High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Freeman High School student was hit by a school bus outside the Henrico County school Tuesday morning.

“[The girl] was crossing Three Chopt Road when she was struck by a Henrico County school bus that was exiting school property,” Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said. “[She] was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.”

The incident was reported at about 8:50 a.m. School begins at 9 a.m. The child’s name has not been released.

“We are thankful to those community members who stopped to assist this morning and for our partners in Henrico Police and rescue for their swift action,” Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said. “There is nothing more important to us than the well-being of our students. Please join our thoughts and well-wishes for the student and family involved.”

