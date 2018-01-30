× Sweet Frog founder sells home, plans to move away from Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The founder of a locally based frozen yogurt chain just closed a sweet deal on his West End home.

Derek and Annah Kim Cha sold their 7,600-square-foot home at 4913 Lockgreen Circle for $2.3 million. The sale, which closed Jan. 19, came in below the couple’s asking price of $2.39 million.

The Chas listed the home Oct. 30 with Long & Foster agent Margaret Wade. It went under contract two weeks later to a mystery buyer, listed in city property records as Aroos LLC. Wade has described the buyer as local.

The buyer was represented by Lucy Williams of The Steele Group | Sotheby’s International Realty. Attempts to reach Williams for comment were unsuccessful Monday.

A serial entrepreneur, Derek Cha founded fro-yo chain Sweet Frog before selling his controlling stake to a local private equity group in 2015. He is also behind the Zzaam Fresh Korean Grill restaurant chain and a waterpark-anchored development planned in Midlothian.

Cha said he is moving elsewhere in the state as he looks to expand his latest venture, Zzaam Food Court, a self-serve bar and food court concept that he launched in Carytown late last year.

