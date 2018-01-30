City takes Richmond property manager to court over failure to repair property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — For over a year the CBS 6 Problem Solvers have been working for families that live in The Flats at Ginter Park apartment complexes, trying to get help and answers for families that reached out to report their desperate situations and deplorable living conditions.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers have tried to get answers from management for months and the city has also looked for resolutions.

After meeting with property management, asking for a detailed plan for every building in the apartment complex, and never receiving those plans, the city took the property manager of the complex to court, with 12 counts of failure to make necessary repairs to property, and 10 counts of unsafe structures.

Representatives appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 29, but the property manager refused to answer any questions on camera after the hearing. Off-camera he said that he was a new property manager for the company.

The 22 buildings were the focus in court, with sources telling CBS 6 that this was just the first step in what will likely be a long process to get long term solutions for The Flats at Ginter Park.

Back in November, Cheryl Brown said she was a paying tenant, waiting for necessary safety repairs to be made to her home.

“I had to call someone and get it fixed on my own, that is money out of my pocket that I did not have, but I was not going to have my door just open for anyone to come in,” she explained.

Two months later, Brown said maintenance requests are falling on deaf ears. She emailed pictures and said she and her neighbors were still living with leaking, moldy ceilings. Her rent is in escrow.

The property manager is due back in court on April 10 for the trial.

These are the buildings that were focused on in court today:

Failure to make necessary changes: