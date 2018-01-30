Adult entertainers file suit against RVA strip club king for violating labor laws

RICHMOND, Va. — Adult entertainers are suing the owner of five Richmond area clubs for violating labor laws.

The class action lawsuit was filed January 16, in the U.S. District Court in Richmond. It alleges William Pyliaris is not paying his dancers proper minimum wage and overtime, withholding tips and improperly deducting “house fees” from wages.

Pyliaris owns Club Rouge in Shockoe Bottom, Daddy Rabbits on Broad Rock Boulevard, the CandyBar on Hull Street Road, Pure Pleasure at Labrook Concourse, and two locations of the Paper Moon franchise, in Scott’s Addition and on Midlothian Turnpike.

All five club franchises are listed as defendants in the case.

The civil suit was filed on behalf of Hannah Cramer who is listed in the suit as a current entertainment employee of the defendants.

The suit claims more than 100 employees have been affected since January 2015.

A flier entitled “RVA Strippers Unite” #rvastrippersstrike has been circulating around social media.

It’s calling on dancers, current and former, to testify in the suit that’s seeking damages of unpaid wages, interest and attorney fees and costs.

CBS 6 reached out to Cramer, her attorneys and Pyliaris but have not heard back for comment.