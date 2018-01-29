Woman returns to Richmond home with grandson to discover crime scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives at the Richmond Police Department are actively working an officer-involved shooting case that occurred over the weekend on Richmond's Southside, and they expect to release more information soon.

Richmond Police said officers spotted a group of people in the area around 4:15 p.m., and the group included a individual that police classified as a "known-wanted party."

Police said officers approached, the people fled, and gunfire was exchanged. They said a suspect ended up wounded with a non-life-threatening injury, but no officers were hurt in the exchange.

Jon Burkett's Crime Insider sources said this case is linked to a string of robberies involving the sale of items through mobile apps.

Glendora Woodward wasn't home on Saturday afternoon when the shooting happened at her St. John's Wood apartment complex, and she returned home to find a crime scene.

"It was very shocking, and my grandson was with me, no less," Woodward said.

Although she wasn't there, she suspects her precious pup Sasha sat at the window, melisagrowling and barking in fear.

"I was really worried about my dog because I know she is always in the window and looking and stuff. I'm sure she was barking a lot,' Woodward said.

The officer-involved shooting essentially happened right outsider her window.

"I have never experienced shooting in front of my house that is really disturbing to me," Woodward said. "I was just happy to come home and not see bullets in my window, my door, my dog wasn't hurt, nobody broke in.