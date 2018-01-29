Officials: Whale found near Sandbridge likely died from entanglement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police and marine professionals pulled in a deceased female whale, approximately 30-feet long, that was found in the ocean near the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Marine Unit assisted the Cape Henry Express boat to bring in the whale, officials confirmed, according to WTKR. The boat towed the whale to Little Island City beach.

Researchers will perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy. The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program, overseen by NOAA Fisheries, will handle the necropsy logistics, according to NOAA.

Preliminary observations suggest that the whale died due to the entanglement. Officials said that the whale was tangled in some type of line.

Anyone who sees a stranded animal is asked to please call the Stranding Response Team as soon as possible at (757) 385-7575.