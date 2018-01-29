Driver killed after hitting Richmond power pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have not yet released the name of the driver killed Sunday night in Richmond.

The driver died after crashing into a power pole along the 2500 block of Magnolia Street, near the ramp from Mechanicsville Turnpike to Interstate 64, in east Richmond.

The accident happened before 11 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the car, according to police.

Crews shut down the street while police investigated the crash. The road has reopened Monday morning.

Wet roads caused by Sunday's rain may have contributed to the crash.

