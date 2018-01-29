Get a first look inside The Jasper, Carytown’s new cocktail bar

RICHMOND, Va. — The Jasper is a new Richmond cocktail bar from Mattias Hägglund, Thomas Leggett, and Kevin Liu, opening Carytown. The bar is managed by Brandon Peck. The team behind The Jasper recently took a lunch break with Robey Martin to show off the new space ahead of its opening night.

Name: The Jasper

Address: 3113 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Opening Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Hours: 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. nightly.

Robey’s choices:

To Drink:

On the drink menu, try The Expat Willy (Scotch, orgeat, coconut, Jerry Thomas bitters, absinthe).

Off the drink menu, these bartenders are excellent at the classics. Try Peck’s Negroni or Hagglund’s Sazerac.

Both drinks are an example of why these guys are considered some of the best barmen in the city.

To Eat:

Anything with Hen Liver pate

Lunch Break with Robey Martin takes you inside some of Richmond’s most anticipated restaurants before they open. Take a tour and meet the people responsible for turning Richmond into a culinary destination. Click here to suggest the next place to take a lunch break.