Hanover School Board solicits feedback over Confederate-named schools

ASHLAND, Va. – The Hanover County School Board has asked the community for feedback in response to recent public interest and discussion surrounding the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Hanover County residents, organizations, and other community stakeholders may provide feedback online by visiting this SurveyMonkey link.

All community feedback must be received by February 23, 2018.

Once all input has been received and considered by the School Board, the Board will determine and publicly announce what, if any, next steps may be needed.