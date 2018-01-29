Hanover School Board solicits feedback over Confederate-named schools
ASHLAND, Va. – The Hanover County School Board has asked the community for feedback in response to recent public interest and discussion surrounding the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Hanover County residents, organizations, and other community stakeholders may provide feedback online by visiting this SurveyMonkey link.
All community feedback must be received by February 23, 2018. Printed copies of input forms may also be obtained at the following locations during normal business hours.
Hanover County School Board Office
200 Berkley Street
Ashland, VA 23005
Ashland Branch Library
201 South Railroad Avenue
Ashland, VA 23005
Atlee Branch Library
9161 Atlee Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Hanover Branch Library
7527 Library Drive
Hanover, VA 23069
Mechanicsville Branch Library
7461 Sherwood Crossing Place
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Montpelier Branch Library
17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane
Montpelier, VA 23192
Rockville Branch Library
16600 Pouncey Tract Road
Rockville, VA 2314
Once all input has been received and considered by the School Board, the Board will determine and publicly announce what, if any, next steps may be needed.