Chesterfield teen arrested on school baseball field with pot, sawed-off shotgun

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield teen is facing multiple felony charges after Crime Insider sources say the teen broke into a home next door to his father’s residence.

After the break-in, police say the teen took a joy ride to Jacobs Roads Elementary School where he did donuts on the baseball field.

Police said they received a call for a report that a vehicle was driving on the baseball field.

Upon arrival, officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was found to be the male suspect from the earlier burglary.

Police say they also found marijuana and a sawed-off shotgun inside the car.

The teen’s dad told reporter Jon Burkett that his son remains at a juvenile detention center and needs to remain there, so he can think long and hard about his future.

The father, who spoke with Burkett off-camera, said he never had trouble with his son, until two months ago.

The 17-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of marijuana, trespassing, vandalism, grand larceny and possession of a firearm on school property.