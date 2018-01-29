× Chesterfield Police search for 3 suspects in jewelry heist

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Police are searching for three suspects they believe robbed two businesses in different counties.

Police said the thieves recently targeted Vera’s Fine Jewelers, located in the 16000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2017, the suspects broke in an d destroyed several jewelry displays and stole numerous rings.

While investigating this case, detectives learned the same three suspects may have also broken into a business in Powhatan County.

Vera’s Fine Jewelers was robbed back in 2013, in a heist where the crooks may have gotten away with more than $700,000.

If you can help solve this break-in, or have information about any unsolved crime in, or person wanted by, Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip through the Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660, crimesolvers.net or the P3 app.

Whichever method you use, you will remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps solve the case, you could receive a cash reward.