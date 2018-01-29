A Taste of Southwest Flair in Every Bite!

RICHMOND, Va – “The Kitchen Magician,” Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a tasty way to jump start your day with a delicious and hearty breakfast burrito.

http://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com​

Southwest Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients

Pico De Gallo

2 plum tomatoes

½ jalapeno diced and seeded

½ cup red onion

½ cup rough chopped cilantro

Lime to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Burrito

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

4oz corn cut off the cobb

4oz drained and washed black beans

8 large eggs

4 large tortillas

1 avocado sliced

½ cup of your choice of cheddar, Mexican blend or pepper jack cheese

Directions

For the Pico de Gallo: Combine the tomatoes, jalapeno, onions, cilantro and lime juice in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside for the burritos: Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and black beans and sauté for 3 minutes and set aside. Beat the eggs in a medium bowl until frothy. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour the eggs into a hot skillet and stir until the eggs are fluffy, this should take about 20 seconds. Remove from the skillet and keep warm. Wipe out the skillet and return it to the heat. Warm the tortillas one at a time in the skillet for about 5 seconds; this makes them more pliable and easy to roll. Build the burrito by layering the avocado, egg mixture, about a tablespoon of Pico de Gallo, black beans, corn and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold in the two sides and roll up tightly. Place tortilla in hot skillet flap side down first to sear. This keeps the burrito from unrolling. Searing will only be about 10 seconds on each side. You may now enjoy your burrito. Garnish with the reserved cilantro leaves and serve with additional Pico de Gallo and sour cream.