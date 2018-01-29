15-year-old shot waiting for bus in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot in the leg around 6:43 a.m. Monday, in the 3300 block of Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

The victim was standing at a school bus stop when someone in an SUV began shooting at him, according to police.

The victim, a student at Heritage High, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, reported WTKR.

The teen's grandmother said she heard about five gunshots ring out before her grandson ran in the house. https://t.co/3e6iCcrnmR via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/pNNyX8v8Om — Brian Hill WTKR (@BrianHillWTKR) January 29, 2018

Witness Juanita Jackson reported hearing about five gunshots. She said her grandson was waiting with the victim and that he ran home and said "they're shooting, they're shooting."

Jackson's grandson wasn't shot, but he was shaken by the shooting.

Police said the suspect was in a red SUV.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.