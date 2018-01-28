Police warn of suspicious sightings in Prince George neighborhoods

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Prince George County are warning folks to take precautions to prevent the thefts from vehicles after suspicious sightings in the county over the weekend.

“We have had reports of suspicious individuals looking into vehicles in the last 24 hours,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Police said the reports were from the northern part of the county where there are several larger neighborhoods.

“We would like to remind our community members to ensure their vehicles are locked and secured at all times, especially in the evening, and to remove any valuables from their vehicles to prevent thefts,” officials said.

Officials urged anyone was has seen any suspicious activity to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.

