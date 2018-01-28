Fundraiser benefits Petersburg High Street fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- More than 100 people came out this weekend to support the One Dollar Tag Sale benefiting victims of a fire that broke out in Petersburg earlier this month.

Throughout the week, organizers of the Petersburg Fire Victims Relief had been handing out donations to fire victims and this weekend the leftover items were put up for sale to raise money for victims.

Mari Hardenbergh says the fundraiser raised more than $3,000 and all will be going to the verified victims.

One of the victims who lost everything in that massive fire volunteered her time to the event.

"It's been overwhelming, never did I think I'd be in a situation where I'd be taking from folks. I am normally the volunteer, the giver. It's just been unbelievable," said Paula Smith.

If you'd like to be added to the list of verified victims, you can reach Mari Hardenbergh through this Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/328860267600444/