WWII veteran honored with Bronze Star: ‘I’m glad people remember’

RICHMOND, Va.-- A Central Virginia World War II veteran was honored with a Bronze Star during a special ceremony in Richmond Saturday.

Edwin Kravitz was honored by Congressman Dave Brat after the 91-year-old's family learned that those awarded the Combat Infantry Badge were also eligible to receive the Bronze Star Medal.

At the age of 16, Kravitz joined the New York State Guard and two years later enlisted in the army, vowing to serve and protect his country.

"If there was any war that I had to participate in, I’m glad it was World War II," Kravitz said. "It was the only war where the United States was united, ever.”

Now more than 70 years later, he was honored with the Bronze Star for his meritorious achievements.

Kevin Kravitz described his father him as a brave hero who is always polite and patriotic.

But the humble honoree said he does not want to take all the credit.

“I would say the heroes are the people who never came back to their families, they’re the heroes,” Kravitz said.

The veteran said Saturday was a moment he will cherish forever.

“I’m glad they gave it to me while I was still alive," Kravitz said.

Kravitz was also awarded with the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation World War II Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.​