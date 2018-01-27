× Woman charged after striking farm tractor in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A woman has been charged after her vehicle crashed into a farm tractor and caused it to strike a tree in Amelia County Saturday afternoon.

Police say 80-year-old Lucy Gordon was traveling east on Route 360 around 2:15 p.m. when her Buick Sedan rear-ended a farm tractor in the right lane, causing it to run off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The operator of the farm tractor was med-flighted to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Gordon has been charged with following too close. She was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say she was wearing her seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.