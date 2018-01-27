Baby born aboard Jamestown-Scotland Ferry on James River

SURRY, Va. — A woman gave birth to a baby girl aboard the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry on the James River late Friday night, WTKR reported.

Anna Howard arrived at the ferry dock just before 11 p.m. But when the ferry took off, Howard said she knew she was not going to be able to make it to the hospital.

Officials said that deck-hand worker, Bill Bailey, helped Howard deliver her baby inside her van when the ferry was about halfway across the river

Bailey, a retired Newport News firefighter and now part-time Hampton firefighter, used his training to help in the delivery.

The 7-pound, 8-ounce baby girl, named JoyAnne Truth Howard, was delivered around 11 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

JoyAnne, who is the first girl in the family, has three big brothers. Her father’s name is David Howard.

VDOT said that this is not the first time a woman has given birth aboard the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry. Another baby girl was born on the same ferry in 2015.