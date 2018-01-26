× Police release name of woman found dead in Tappahannock home

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Investigators released the name of a woman found dead inside a Tappahannock home.

The January 25 death of Tiffini E. Jones, 31, of Tappahannock, was listed as “suspicious.”

Her body was discovered inside a mobile home at the Essex Trailer Park.

“Officers were called to 65 Davis Street to assist EMS when a female was discovered deceased inside the home,” Tappahannock Police

Captain Jacob Siddons said. “An adult male was present at the time of the call and was interviewed and released later that evening.”

Jones’ body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy.

“No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

This is a developing story.