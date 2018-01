RICHMOND, Va – Chef Coco from Tricycle whipped up some delicious salmon cakes with sauteed collards and pureed carrots and winter squash in our kitchen. She told us about the nonprofit Tricycle and its mission to grow a healthy future through urban agriculture.

http://www.tricycleurbanag.org

Old Bay Salmon Cakes

https://aggieskitchen.com/old-bay-salmon-cakes/

Sautéed Collard Greens with Garlic

https://www.marthastewart.com/344829/sauteed-collard-greens-with-garlic

Winter Squash and Carrot Puree

www.foodandwine.com/recipes/winter-squash-and-carrot-puree