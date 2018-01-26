× Richmond Roughriders sign former NFL Pro Bowler Greg Hardy

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy has agreed to a deal to play with the Richmond Roughriders.

The former NFL Pro Bowler played six seasons in the NFL, from 2010 to 2015, recording 40 sacks and four forced fumbles.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Greg Hardy described what it means to have another opportunity to play football, this time in the American Arena League.

“I’m very appreciative for one, and two, I’m just ready to just get back into something that I love to do,” said Hardy.

“It’s means another opportunity, man… Jim Jones wins at everything he does and it’s another chance for me to be a part of something that’s winning, that’s doing good in the world, and that’s giving people opportunities,” Hardy added.

Rapper Jim Jones, one of the newest minority owners of the Roughriders, expressed excitement to have Hardy as the newest member of the team.

“Let’s not forget how much of a beast he is. That man is a beast,” said Jones. “He’s not one of the regular players. He’s one of the top players of his craft. I’m excited… I can’t wait!”

Hardy’s NFL career ended after a one-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, where he served a four-game suspension for a domestic-violence.

Hardy was convicted by a judge in July 2014 for misdemeanor domestic violence charges. The charges were dropped after his accuser failed to appear in court for an appeal.

He was initially suspended 10 games, but his suspension was reduced after an appeal heard by an independent arbitrator.

In addition to continuing his football career, Hardy will also continue fighting Mixed Marital Arts. Hardy currently has a 2-0 amateur record with two TKOs. His next bout will be on February 16.

Hardy and the Richmond Roughriders will begin the 2018 season on March 17.