Much-needed rain arrives this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Warm air will move back into the area on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The warm air will be ahead of a storm system, which will increase the cloud cover Saturday afternoon.

Rain showers will be around throughout the day Sunday and into Sunday night.

Rain totals in the metro will likely exceed one-quarter inch with the potential for totals over one-half inch by Monday morning.

Rainfall deficits in Richmond since December 1st are about three inches below normal. This map shows rainfall deficits over the past 180 days. Richmond is running 4 to 6 inches below normal, while sections of western Virginia are over 12 inches below normal.

About half of the Commonwealth is in the moderate drought category, and areas near Fredericksburg are now in the severe drought category.

There are more opportunities for precipitation Monday into Tuesday and again on Friday.

