Body found in Va. park believed to be missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa

FARIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Authorities believe the body found covered by leaves and brush in a park in Alexandria Friday morning is that of missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa.

Fairfax County Police officials said officers made the gruesome discovery in a wooded area just off a path in Woodlawn park around 11 a.m.

“The body was almost entirely covered by leaves and brush,” officials said.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas, according to police.

We are saddened to report the body found in Woodlawn Park today appears to be missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa. A homicide investigation is underway. https://t.co/8mGXbYKOuw pic.twitter.com/B7JVQ5uqWI — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 26, 2018

“In the event the body is identified as a juvenile, due to a new state law, we are prohibited from providing almost any information at all unless parental consent is provided,” officials said. “This law went into effect on July 1st of last year. It prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of crime.”

In addition, officials said Saturday was the earliest the body could be positively identified.

The 16 year-old was last seen in the 4200 block of Sonia Court in Alexandria on Friday, January 12.

Jholie’s mother said on Facebook that her daughter left the house around 4:15 p.m. that Friday and told her sister she was going to a party in Norfolk.

She was not seen since she supposedly left Alexandria and family reported her missing the next day.

The FBI Washington Field Office along with the Fairfax County Police Department had asked the public’s for information about the case.

Anyone with information regarding Jholie Moussa is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or https://tips.fbi.gov, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can remain anonymous.